IIT-Roorkee releases JEE Advanced admit card 2019; check at jeeadv.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released admit card for the JEE Advanced 2019 entrance examination. The admit can be downloaded from the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced)'s official website jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE (Advanced) 2019 activated the candidates portal today. Here is a link for the candidates portal--jeeadv.ac.in . Students can download their JEE(Advanced) entrance examination admit card by on the site.

According to IIT-Roorkee, this year a total of 2,45,000 JEE (Main) candidates qualified to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2019.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD JEE ADVANCED ADMIT CARD 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website-- jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: In a new tab, online registration portal will open.

Step 3: Enter your JEE(MAIN) application number, passwod and security pin.

Step 4: After logging in , your admit card will be displayed on screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card for future references.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA FOR JEE (ADVANCED) 2019