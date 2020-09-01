JEE (Mains) 2020 starts today: Staggered slots, three-layered masks -- things to keep in mind before heading for exam

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 for admission in undergraduate engineering courses has commenced on Tuesday. In spite of various political parties and students opposing the government decision, the National Testing Agency has decided to proceed with the JEE (Mains) entrance exam.

The JEE (Mains) exam schedule was cancelled twice this year -- April 7-11 and July 18-23 -- due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Though coronavirus cases are rising, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has assured that comprehensive SOPs for staff and students have been put in place to conduct the examinations. The NTA, which conducts entrance examinations for higher educational institutions, added that by ensuring social distancing norms and wearing of masks and gloves, the exams can be conducted safely.

States like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh have assured free transportation facilities for the engineering aspirants. Union Minister of Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal (Nishank) has appealed to chief ministers to support candidates.

This time the JEE Mains exams will be held till September 6 (Sunday) across 660 centres. As of 6 PM Monday, 7.78 lakh students had downloaded the JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) admit cards. A total of 8.58 lakh students had registered for the JEE ( Mains).

JEE Main 2020: Things to keep in mind at exam centres

1. Each candidate will have to produce a self-declaration letter stating that they don't have any COVID-like symptoms and haven't come in contact with anybody who has tested coronavirus positive.

2. Candidates will be given staggered reporting slots to avoid crowding while entering exam halls. Proper communication will be shared with the candidates through admit card and SMS.

3. Candidates must not carry any metallic items, including jewellery or ornaments at the exam centres.

4. No cell phones and watches are allowed at the exam centres.

5. Candidates are not allowed to carry any handbags, stationery items, gadgets, electronic items, or communication devices.

6. Computers used in the first shift won't be used in the second shift.

7. All the desks, chairs, computer, mouse, monitor, keyboards will be disinfected before the start of each shift. All the centres will be sanitised regularly.

8. All door handles, staircase railing, lift buttons, will also be disinfected. Wheelchairs (if present at the venue) will be disinfected too.

9. Hand sanitisers will be kept at the entry points of the exam centres and also in the examination halls.

10. Admit cards of candidates will be checked by using barcode readers.

11. The exam centres will provide three-layered masks to the candidates.

Based on the JEE (Mains) results, the top 25 lakh candidates will sit for JEE (Advanced), which is scheduled to take place on September 27.

