Jeff Bezos calls Shah Rukh Khan the 'most humble person'; here's what SRK said

Jeff Bezos in India: The Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said SRK was "one of the most humble people" he had ever met. Here's what SRK said

Last Updated: January 17, 2020  | 19:16 IST
Jeff Bezos India Tour: The Amazon CEO was seen interacting with SRK and Zoya Akhtar
Jeff Bezos with Bollywood A-listers

The CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos said that Shah Rukh Khan was "one of the most humble people" he had ever met. He was on stage with SRK and Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar at an event in Mumbai on Friday. As the audience cheered Bezos' remark, Shah Rukh said that he was humble because his last few films hadn't done well. Bezos almost chocked on water while trying to control his laughter.

He later took to his official twitter handle to share the moment with his followers. The tweet by Bezos has already garnered over 3,200 likes and 922 shares. Celebrities like Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were part of the audience.

Bezos, the world's richest man, also met many Bollywood celebs as a part of a red carpet event organised by Amazon Prime Video India.


