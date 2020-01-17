Jeff Bezos in India: Here's how Bollywood welcomed Amazon CEO

Jeff Bezos in India: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is on a three-day visit to india. He was the chief guest at the Amazon Prime Video India's red carpet event that took place on January 16, 2020. Bezos was welcomed by several A-listers from our very own film industry - Bollywood. These A-listers included Shahrukh Khan, film director Zoya Akhtar, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadda, Pankaj Tripathi, Farhan Akhtar and Manoj Bajpaye. Apart from actors and directors, the gathering also included the founder of T-Series Bhushan Kumar and the director of the 2014 movie 'Yaariyan', Divya Khosla Kumar.

Music maestro and Academy Award winner AR Rahman was also present at the event. He also serenaded his best tracks at the event.

The king of Bollywood Shahrukh Khan also had a conversation with the Amazon CEO. He also made Bezos say one of his most popular dialogues: "Don ko pakadna mukhil hi nahi namumkin hai". Riteish Deshmukh took to his Twitter handle to share this viral video.

Bezos arrived in India on Tuesday for a three-day visit. Earlier, he was seen flying kites with kids in the national capital.

