JNU violence timeline: Here's how the events unfolded on January 5

JNU violence: On January 5, Sunday, a mob of masked people barged into the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus and attacked students and teachers. The mob was carrying sticks and stones for the attack. As many as 28 students and a teacher were injured in the attacks, after which they were rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre and Safdarjung Hospital.

JNU Students' Union President Aishe Ghosh was one of the severely injured as well as faculty member Sucharita Sen.

The JNU attack took place hours after a scuffle broke out between two groups of students over the online semester registration process. JNU students were protesting against the administration's decision to hike the university's fee. Academic and administrative activities were suspended in the university over the protests.

As per reports, the two groups of students had a face-off after students from the Left parties tried to stop the registration process. After a scuffle broke out, police were called by the university, as mentioned in a report by NDTV.

In the evening, a mob of masked people entered the university and attacked the students. JNUSU has said that BJP's students wing, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad or ABVP, were complicit in the attack. ABVP said that they were attacked by leftist students.

There were, reportedly, messages doing the rounds on WhatsApp groups that asked members of the groups to "thrash the anti-nationals" in JNU, hours before the JNU violence broke out. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has ordered the Delhi Police to hold an inquiry into the matter.

Here's a timeline of how the JNU violence unfolded:

The initial news of masked people gathering at Periyar Hostel broke out at around 3:45pm

JNU Teachers' Association's peace march began at Sabarmati T-point at 4pm. The march was attended by teachers and students, as per reports.

As news of masked people roaming around the campus emerged, the first PCR call by a student took place at 5:57pm.

Teacher Amit Thorat who goes to Periyar to check rushes back after he is beaten by masked people at around 6:15pm.

At around 6:30pm, the masked people move towards the JNUTA march site. Teachers are attacked with stones and sticks as they attempt to engage in dialogue, mentioned a report in The Indian Express.

JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh is attacked by the mob while she tries to tell students not to panic.

Till around 9pm the masked people vandalise property in seven hostels.

After the attacks took place, there was a massive protest outside the JNU gates, videos of which started circulating on social media. Swaraj Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav reached there to protest along with the students. He was allegedly manhandled amid the clash between JNUSU and ABVP.

Hours after the JNU violence at the hostels, the Delhi Police entered the campus to restore law and order on the "request of the JNU administration". Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to take stock of the situation and restore order.

