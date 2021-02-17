Jugaad champion! Indians risk losing the title, says Anand Mahindra

Business Today
The Chairman of Mahindra Group shared a picture of a man who was sitting on a bike with a loader attached to it. The photo was sent by a US friend of Mahindra

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | February 17, 2021 | Updated 18:05 IST
Anand Mahindra has always been appreciative of Indians for being champions of the 'Jugaad' system, but this time the business magnate lauded a foreigner for the same.

The Chairman of Mahindra Group shared a picture of a man who was sitting on a bike with a loader attached to it. The photo was sent by a US friend of Mahindra. After posting the photo on Twitter, Mahindra wrote that Indians, "may be in danger of losing title of 'Jugaad' champions!".

The businessman wrote, "Need to see it in action, but it could actually turn out to have applications out here...".

While, several netizens have hailed the post, many pointed out technical fault in the bike.

A user wrote, "It looks nice but technically it won't work. Centre of gravity and engine power might be the issues. Rather lightweight plastic attachments will be better. But such a machine will be very useful if developed with proper R&D work".

Another user wrote, "Maybe he uses it just to clear the Maple leaves in his yard

(I can see a few in the loader... so saying)".

A user lauded the man's 'jugaad' but assured Mahindra that 'we Indians wouldn't give up the "Jugaad" title that easily'.

close