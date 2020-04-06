Kanika Kapoor tests negative for coronavirus; discharged from hospital

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor was discharged from Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow on Monday after she was tested negative for coronavirus consecutively for the second time this week.

Previously, she had gotten herself tested five times but results had come back positive on each occasion. Kapoor was the first Bollywood celebrity to have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Kapoor was tested positive for COVID-19 on March 20 in Lucknow. Before she was confirmed positive, Kapoor had attended a party in Lucknow, where Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Member of Parliament Dushyant Singh and Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh were also present.

This had caused a stir in the government with many MLAs and MPs isolating themselves fearing that they might have contracted the virus.

Till now, three FIRs have been registered against Kapoor on charges of negligence and disobeying the directions of government officials. She has been booked under Sections 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarojini Nagar police station in Lucknow. The FIR was filed on a complaint by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Lucknow.

According to the Health Ministry's latest data, the number of active coronavirus cases in the country was at 3,666.

