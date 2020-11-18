Kaun Banega Crorepati's Rs 7 crore question impenetrable so far this season

Kaun Banega Crorepati's latest episode on November 17 saw another contestant bag the prize of Rs 1 crore, however she was unable to answer the Rs 7 crore question. Mohita Sharma, an IPS officer, claimed the huge prize of Rs 1 crore but chose to quit the show at the last question and go home with the money she won.

The Rs 7 crore worth question was indeed a tough one to crack. See for yourself and check if you can answer it. Here's the question asked :

Launched in 1817, which of these ships built by the Wadia Group in Bombay is the oldest British warship still afloat?

The options given to her were: HMS Minden, HMS Cornwallis, HMS Trincomalee and HMS Meanee. The correct answer was HMS Trincomalee.

The correct answer was HMS Trincomalee, which was built in Bombay, India, by the Wadia family shortly after the end of the Napoleonic Wars. It was named Trincomalee after the 1782 Battle of Trincomalee off the Ceylon (Sri Lanka) port of that name. It has now become the star attraction of the National Museum of the Royal Navy in Hartlepool.

Before Mohita, Nazia Nasim has become the first crorepati of the season. This was her Rs 7 crore question: "Where in Singapore did Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose make the first proclamation of an Azad Hind government?" The options were Cathay Cinema Hall, Fort Canning Park, National University of Singapore and National Gallery of Singapore. The correct answer was Cathay Cinema Hall. Unable to answer, she chose to quit the show.

