Kerala Lottery Result 18 March: Timings, where, how to check Karunya Plus KN-360 lottery winners result today

Kerala Lottery Result: The Kerala State Lotter Department will announce the names of the winners of the 'Karunya Plus KN-360 lottery' lottery on Wednesday, March 18 at 3 pm. Those who bought the ticket can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net.

The Karunya Plus KN-30 lottery carries the first prize amount of Rs 80 lakh, while the second and third prize money are Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh.

The Kerala lottery also has fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh prizes which have a prize amount of Rs 5,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, and Rs 100, respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

Below mentioned are the steps to check the 'Karunya Plus KN-360' result on March 18:

Go on the Kerala Lottery's official website - keralalotteryresult.net

Search using 'Kerala Lottery Result 18.3.2021 Karunya Plus KN-360' and click on it

A new page will open which will display 'Karunya Plus KN-360' lottery results

The state of Kerala had established India's first lottery department in the year 1967. The department came out with its first lottery ticket on November 1 that year.

The ticket priced at Rs 1 carries a first prize amount of Rs 50,000. The first draw of Kerala lottery took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now releases seven weekly lotteries, namely Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Dhanasree, Karunya, Pournami, Pratheeksha, and Win-Win lotteries, along with six bumper lotteries. Over three Taluk lottery offices are operating, with one each at Punalur in Kollam district, Kattappana in Idukki district, and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode district of the state, according to the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.