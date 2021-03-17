Kerala Lottery Result today March 17: Where, how to check Akshaya AK-489 lottery winners

The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the winners of the Akshaya AK-489 lottery at 03:00 pm on March 17, i.e., Wednesday. Winners can check their results at the official website of Kerala State Lottery Department- keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner will bag Rs 70,00,000 cash prize whereas the second prize winner will get Rs 5,00,000. Third and fourth prize winners will receive Rs 1,00,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively. Fifth prize winners will get Rs 2,000, sixth prize winners Rs 1,000 while seventh and eighth prize winners will get Rs 500 and RS 100. There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 8,000.

How to check Kerala lottery result

Step 1: Visit the website of Kerala Lottery Result

Step 2: Click on the Kerala Lottery Today Result 17.03.2021 Akshaya AK-489 link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page displaying Akshaya AK-489 Results

Kerala set up the first lottery department in India in 1967. It issued its first lottery ticket worth Re 1 on November 1, 1967. The first prize for this ticket was Rs 50,000. The first draw was conducted on January 26, 1968. The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducts seven weekly lotteries-Prateeksha, Win Win, Dhanasree, Karunya, Pournami, Akshaya and Bhagyanidhi.

