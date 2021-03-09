Satta Matka: What is Matka Gambling and Satta Lottery Game, History, Everything You need to know

Satta Matka, also known as Matka gambling or just Satta, was a full-fledged lottery game that started in the 1950s soon after India's independence. Now, it is mostly played online.

What is Satta Matka Lottery?

Back in 1950s, the Satta Matka was known as 'Ankada Jugar'. Overtime the Satta Matka evolved into something completely different compared to what it was in the beginning, only the name 'Matka' stayed. Current-day Matka gambling or Satta King is a lottery game based on random number selection and betting.

Origin of Matka gambling

Satta Matka originated in the 1950s when people started to place bets on the opening and closing rate of cotton which was being transmitted to the Bombay Cotton Exchange from the New York Cotton Exchange, via teleprinters. The New York Cotton Exchange halted the practice in 1961, causing the gamblers/punters to look for another way in order to keep the Satta Matka business alive. They turned to pieces of paper.

Back then, in Satta Matka numbers from 0-9 were written on pieces of paper, these were then placed into a matka. An individual would then pick a piece of paper from the matka and read out the winning numbers. As times changed so did the Satta Matka lottery. Now, three numbers are drawn from a pack of cards when playing offline.

The decades of the 1980s and 1990s saw the Matka business at its peak. Betting volumes were in the Rs 50 crore-range every month. As the Matka business grew in size, there was a heavy crackdown from the police as gambling is illegal in India.

Satta Matka shifted online over the years. Instead of a person picking a price of paper, the winning numbers are randomly generated now. People can now participate in the Satta Matka lottery through various websites on which the Satta Matka lottery game is played.

Why gambling is illegal in India

Gambling in the country has been illegal since the British ruled the land. The Public Gambling Act passed by the British Parliament in 1867 making gambling illegal in Inda. Lotteries and horse racing are the two forms of betting that are still legal in India. Gambling is a state subject and every state had different laws on it, however, games of skill are mostly exempt.

Is Satta legal in India?

No, since Satta literally means gambling, it is illegal in the country. However, online Satta Matka is legal.

Who is Matka King?

Any individuals who earn a great amount of money from Matka gambling is known as a 'Matka King. Originally, the term was used to describe the lead person who runs the syndicate of Matka gambling.

Who is Ratan Khatri?

Ratan Khatri is known as the original Matka King. From the early 1960s to the mid-1990s Khatri managed a vast nationwide illegal gambling network. He had lakhs of punters working for him. His business was worth several crores. Khatri died on May 9, 2020.

How many types of Satta Matka games?

Currently, the most common forms of Matka games in the country are Kalyan Matka and Worli Matka. The New Worli Matka runs five days a week. It runs from Monday to Friday. While the Kalyan Matka is played on all 7 days of a week.

Where to play Satta Matka?

Satta Matka is now mostly played online. Though the rules have largely remained the same. Those interested can go to any of the Matka gambling websites and play the game. There are even mobile apps through which Satta Matka can be played.

