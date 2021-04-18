Kerala lottery result 18.04.2021: 'Pournami' Sunday lottery winners announcement timings today, prize; where and when to check

The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the results of the 'Pournami' weekly Sunday lottery today i.e April 18. Participants of the 'Pournami' weekly Sunday lottery can check the list of winners at - keralalotteryresult.net.

Prizes for 'Pournami' weekly Sunday lottery

Multiple prizes are in store for winners of the 'Pournami' weekly Sunday lottery. The first prize winner of the 'Pournami' weekly Sunday lottery will get to take home Rs 70 lakh.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Winners should surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. The second prize is worth Rs 10 lakh. The third prize is worth Rs 1 lakh. The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prizes are worth Rs 5,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively. The consolation prize is worth Rs 8,000.

How to check results of 'Pournami' weekly Sunday lottery Prizes

Interested parties can check the results of the 'Pournami' weekly Sunday lottery by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit Kerala Lottery's official website - keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Scan for 'Pournami' weekly Sunday lottery 19.4.2021 Kerala state lottery 'Pournami' weekly Sunday lottery and click on this tab

Step 3: A new page will open on which the results of 'Pournami' weekly Sunday lottery will be displayed

What is the 'Pournami' weekly Sunday lottery

Kerala had established the country's first lottery department back in 1967. This department conducted its lottery in November of that year. The ticket for this lottery was valued at just Rs 1. The first prize was Rs 50,000. The first lottery draw took place on January 26 1968.

This department now conducts seven weekly lotteries. These are - Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami. The department also conducts six bumper lotteries.

