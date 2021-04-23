Kerala lottery result 23.04.2021: 'Nirmal NR 221' weekly lottery winners announcement timings today; where and when to check online

The Kerala State Lottery Department will declare the results of the 'Nirmal NR 221' lottery on April 23, i.e., Friday. All those who participated in this lottery can visit the official Kerala lottery website-- keralalotteryresult.net at 3pm.

Steps to check Kerala lottery result today

Step 1: Visit the official Kerala lottery website

Step 2: Click on the link reading 'Kerala lottery result 23.04.2021 Nirmal NR 221'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Cross check the numbers displayed with the number on your ticket

Nirmal NR 221 lottery prizes

Winners in this lottery can bag massive cash prizes. First prize winner gets Rs 70 lakh whereas the second prize will bag Rs 10 lakh.

Third, fourth and fifth prize winners will get Rs 1 lakh, Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively. There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 8,000. Sixth and seventh prize winners will get Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively.

In order to claim their cash prizes, participants should verify their tickets at the Kerala Government Gazette within 30 days of the date of result declaration. Winners can get their cash prizes after the verification process is complete and deduction of taxes.

Lotteries in Kerala

The Kerala government organises seven weekly lotteries-- Pournami (Sunday), Win Win (Monday), Sthree Sakthi (Tuesday), Akshaya (Wednesday), Karunya Plus (Thursday), Nirmal (Friday) and Karunya (Saturday). Besides this, the state government also organises six bumper lotteries.

