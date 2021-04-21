Kerala lottery result 21.02.2021: 'Akshaya AK 494' winners announcement timings today; where and when to check online

The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the results of the Akshaya AK 494 lottery today at 3pm. All those who tried their luck in this lottery can visit the official Kerala lottery website-- keralalotteryresult.net.

Steps to check the Kerala lottery result today

Step 1: Visit the official Kerala Lottery website

Step 2: Click on the link reading 'Kerala lottery result 21.02.2021 Akshaya AK 494'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Cross check the numbers displayed on the screen with the number on your ticket

Winners of this lottery get to take home massive cash prizes. First prize winner will get Rs 70 lakh whereas the second prize winner will get Rs 5 lakh respectively. Third, fourth and fifth prize winners will get Rs 1 lakh, Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively.

There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 8,000. Sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners will get Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively.

Kerala Lotteries Department organises seven weekly lotteries-Pournami, Win Win, Sthree Sakthi, Akshaya, Karunya Plus, Nirmal and Karunya. Besides, the department also organises six bumper lotteries.

