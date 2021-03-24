Kerala lottery result 24.03.2021: 'Akshaya AK-490' lottery winners to be announced today; time, where to check

Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the result of the 'Akshaya AK-490' lottery on March 24, i.e., Wednesday. Participants can log onto keralalotteryresult.net at 04:00 pm to view the results. All those interested can purchase the ticket for this lottery at Rs 40 from the official Kerala Lottery website.

How to check Kerala Lottery result today

Step 1: Visit the official Kerala lottery website

Step 2: Click on the link reading 'Kerala Lottery 24.3.2021 Akshaya AK-490' result

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page showing the result

Winner of this lottery will get a massive cash prize of Rs 70 lakh. Second, third and fourth prize winners will get Rs 5 lakh, Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5,000 respectively. There is a consolation prize worth Rs 8,000 as well. Fifth and sixth prize winners will get Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively whereas seventh and eighth prize winners get Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively.

Kerala became the first-ever state in India to establish a lottery department in 1967. This department conducted its first-ever lottery in November 1967, wherein the ticket was priced at only Re 1. The first prize was Rs 50,000 and its draw took place on January 26, 1968.

Kerala State Lotteries Department organises seven weekly lotteries-- Win Win, Akshaya, Dhanasree, Pratheeksha, Bhagyanidhi, Pournami and Karunya and six bumper lotteries.

