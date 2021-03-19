Kerala lottery results over the week: Check full list of weekly Kerala lotteries, timing, data of results, winning amount

The Kerala State Lottery Department is expected to announce the results of the Nirmal Weekly (NR-216) lottery at 3:00 pm today i.e March 19. Participants of the Nirmal weekly lottery can check the list of winners on keralalotteryresult.net.

Kerala is one of the thirteen states which organises lotteries as private lotteries are illegal in the country. The Nirmal Weekly (NR-216) lottery is a weekly lottery that is held every Friday and results are announced at 3:00 pm on Friday. The results for the round conducted today will be out at 3:00 pm.

The Kerala State Lottery Department has multiple prizes in store for winners of the Nirmal Weekly (NR-216) Lottery. The first prize winner of the Kerala state Nirmal Weekly lottery gets to take home Rs 80 lakh. The second prize winner will receive Rs 5 lakh while the third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh. There is also a consolation prize, the winner of which gets Rs 8,000.

The winners of the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eight prizes receive s 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively.

How to check Nirmal Weekly Lottery (NR-216) for March 19?

Participants can check the results of the Kerala state Nirmal Weekly lottery by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit Kerala Lottery website - keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Scan for Kerala Lottery Result 19.3.2021 Nirmal Weekly (NR-216) Lottery and click on this tab

Step 3: A new page will open on which the results of the Nirmal Weekly lottery will be displayed

Kerala State Lottery Department conducts one weekly lottery every day of the week. These are:

Sunday- Pournami Weekly Lottery - The results for this weekly lottery are declared at 3:00 pm on Sunday. The winners of the Pournami Weekly Lottery get a Rs 70 lakh cash prize.

