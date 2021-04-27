Kerala lottery result April 27: 'Sthree Sakthi SS 258' weekly lottery winners, where and when to check online

The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the results of the 'Sthree Sakthi SS 258' lottery on April 27, i.e., Tuesday. All those who participated in this lottery can check the results at the official Kerala lottery website-keralalotteryresult.net at 3pm.

Steps to check Kerala lottery result today

Step 1: Visit the official Kerala Lottery website

Step 2: Click on the link reading 'Kerala Lottery Result 27.4.2021 Sthree Sakthi SS-258'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page showing the results

Step 4: Cross check the numbers displayed on the screen with the number on your ticket

Sthree Sakthi SS 258 lottery prizes

Winners can take massive cash prizes home. The first prize winner will get a cash prize of Rs 75 lakh whereas the second prize winner bags Rs 10 lakh.

Third, fourth and fifth prize winners get Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively. There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 8,000. Sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners get Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100 respectively.

Lotteries organised in Kerala

The Kerala State Lottery Department organises seven weekly lotteries-Pournami (Sunday), Win Win (Monday), Sthree Sakthi (Tuesday), Akshaya (Wednesday), Karunya Plus (Thursday), Nirmal (Friday) and Karunya (Saturday). Besides this, there are six bumper lotteries.

