Kerala lottery result 28.04.2021: 'Akshaya AK 495' lottery winners announcement at 3 pm today

The Kerala State Lottery Department will declare the results of the 'Akshaya AK-495' lottery on April 28, i.e., Wednesday. All those who participated in this lottery can go to the official Kerala lottery website- keralalotteryresult.net at 3pm to check the result.

Steps to check Kerala lottery result today

Step 1: Visit the official Kerala lottery website

Step 2: Click on the link reading 'Kerala Lottery Result Today 28.4.2021 Akshaya AK 495'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Cross check the numbers displayed on your screen with the number on the ticket

Winners can bag massive cash prizes. The first prize winner will get Rs 70 lakh whereas the second prize winner can bag Rs 5 lakh. Third, fourth and fifth prize winners will get Rs 1 lakh, Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively. There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 8,000. Sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners will get Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively.

The Kerala State Lottery Department organizes seven weekly lotteries-Pournami, Win Win, Sthree Sakthi, Akshaya, Karunya Plus, Nirmal and Karunya. Apart from this, the department also organizes six bumper lotteries-Xmas, Thiruvonam, Vishu, Summer, Pooja and Monsoon.

