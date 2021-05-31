Kerala lottery result 31.05.2021: 'Win Win W 123' lottery winners announcement timings today; where, when to check

The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the results of the weekly 'Win Win W 123' lottery on Monday (May 31) at 3 pm. All those who participated in this lottery can check the results at the official Kerala lottery website-- keralalotteryresults.net.

Here's how to check Kerala lottery results today

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the link reading 'Kerala lottery result 31.05.2021 Win Win W 123'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page displaying the results

Step 4: Cross-check the number on your ticket with the numbers flashing on the screen

Winners of this lottery can take massive cash prizes home. The first prize winner gets Rs 80 lakh while the second prize winner gets Rs 5 lakh. Third, fourth, and fifth prize winners will get Rs 1 lakh, Rs 5,000, and Rs 2,000 respectively.

There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 8,000. Sixth, seventh, and eighth prize winners can bag Rs 1,000, Rs 500, and Rs 100 respectively.

In order to claim their cash prizes, participants need to verify their tickets at the Kerala Government Gazette within 30 days of the date of the result announcement. Winners can get their cash prizes after the verification process is complete and due deduction of taxes.

The Kerala Lottery Department organizes seven weekly lotteries-Pournami (Sunday), Win Win (Monday), Sthree Sakthi (Tuesday), Akshaya (Wednesday), Karunya Plus (Thursday), Nirmal (Friday) and Karunya (Saturday). The state government also organizes 6 bumper lotteries - Xmas, Vishu, Thiruvonam, Monsoon, and Pooja.

