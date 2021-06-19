Lottery Sambad Result June 19: Where to check 'Dear Bangasree Damodar' lottery winner, announcement timings

West Bengal State Lottery Department will announce the results of the weekly 'Dear Bangasree Damodar' lottery on June 19 (Saturday) at 4pm. All those who participated in this lottery can check the results on the official Lottery Sambad website-- lotterysambadresult.in.

How to check Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery results

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the link reading 'Lottery Sambad Result 19.06.21 Dear Bangasree Damodar' results

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Cross-check the number on your ticket with the numbers flashing on your screen

Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery cash prizes

Winners of this lottery can take home massive cash prizes. The first prize winner will get Rs 50 lakh whereas the second prize winner will take home Rs 9,000.

There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 1,000. Third, fourth and fifth prize winners will get Rs 500, Rs 250 and Rs 120 respectively.

Within 30 days of the date of the result announcement, winners will have to report to the West Bengal State Lottery Department. The prize winners will have to submit a photo ID proof (AADHAAR card, Voter ID card, etc.) along with their lottery tickets. Winners can take home cash prizes after the verification process is complete and due deduction of taxes.

Lotteries organised by the West Bengal government

Sunday- Dear Bangasree Ichamati

Monday- Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday- Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday- Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak

Thursday- Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday- Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday- Dear Bangasree Damodar

