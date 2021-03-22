Kolkata FF Result Today 22.03.2021: Timings, where to check Kolkata Fatafat Result online; prizes to be won in FF lottery result

Kolkata Fatafat lottery result: Kolkata FF Fatafat Lottery is a popular offline lottery game played only by people inside the city. Participants can visit the official Kolkata Fatafat Lottery website-- kolkataff.com to check the results. Today's Kolkata FF results have been declared. The lucky numbers for the first and the second round are 137 and 126 respectively.

This game is organised by the Kolkata FF city authority and you can play it 8 times in a day from Monday to Saturday. It is played 4 times on Sunday. If you manage to guess the correct numbers, you can take massive cash prizes home.

Those interested in this lottery will have to visit the official website to play this game based on multiple rounds or 'baazis' where participants have to guess to win. The game is not as simple as it seems as you have to calculate the passing record number. Those who are playing this lottery for the first time or those who want to perfect their skills can check out the official Kolkata FF YouTube channel for tutorials.

Here's when to check Kolkata FF lottery results

1st Baazi - 10:00 AM

2nd Baazi - 11:30 AM

3rd Baazi - 1:00 PM

4th Baazi - 2:30 PM

5th Baazi - 4:00 PM

6th Baazi - 5:30 PM

7th Baazi - 7:00 PM

8th Baazi - 8:30 PM

