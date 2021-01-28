'Laugh but get vaccinated': Dr KK Aggarwal after video of wife scolding goes viral

A video featuring Padma Shri cardiologist and former President of Indian Medical Association (IMA) Dr KK Aggarwal has gone viral on social media. In this video, the senior doctor can be seen facing his wife's wrath on the phone call as he got himself vaccinated against COVID-19 in the absence of his wife.

A user named Dr Vikas Padha shared the viral video and tweeted, "Please don't attend your wife's call when you are going live on social media. Dr KK Aggarwal, Senior Cardiologist and National President IMA. #MedTwitter"





Dr Aggarwal was conducting a live session inside a car in the beginning of this viral video. The doctor then receives a call from his wife wherein he tells her that he has already received the coronavirus vaccine and she will be vaccinated on Monday. Dr Aggarwal then says, "I just went to check about the vaccine. The workers said get it done, so I got it." His wife was, however, not interested in any explanation and said, "Why couldn't you take me with you? Don't lie to me." Following this, the doctor tries to explain to her that he is live at present but to no avail. His wife then says, "I will go live right now and manage you."

After the video went viral on social media, the veteran cardiologist issued an official statement on Twitter. This statement read, "I am aware of a video of myself that is doing the rounds and I am glad I provided people with a moment of levity in these tough times, after all laughter is the best medicine. While you have enjoyed a laugh at my expense, at something which was nothing but my wife's concern towards my health and safety, I would urge each one of you to take the vaccine when you get the chance. I am happy to learn that this episode educated millions of the importance of the vaccine, something that has been my mission as a doctor. I truly believe and I am sure all of you will agree that not taking the vaccine is a bigger laughing matter."

