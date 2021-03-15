Lilly Singh takes farmers' protest to Grammy Awards 2021 red carpet with 'I Stand With Farmers' mask

Business Today
Singh tweeted a picture of herself posing on the Grammy Awards' Red Carpet. In the picture, Singh is wearing a black power suit with the 'I Stand With Framers' mask. Within an hour of being posted, Singh's tweet went viral on social media

March 15, 2021
In order to express solidarity with the Indian farmers who have been protesting against the Centre's new farm laws, YouTuber Lilly Singh wore a black mask, on which the words "I Stand With Farmers" were written, to the Grammy Awards 2021 in Los Angeles on Sunday i.e March 14. Singh also tweeted a picture of herself posing on the Grammy Awards' Red Carpet. In the picture, Singh is wearing a black power suit with the 'I Stand With Framers' mask. Within an hour of being posted, Singh's tweet went viral on social media.

For the caption, Singh wrote, "I know red carpet/award show pictures always get the most coverage, so here you go media. Feel free to run with it". Singh used the hashtags '#IstandWithFarmers' and '#GRAMMYS' in the caption to her photo.

Singh's tweet expressing support for the farmers' protests comes a month after, international singer Rihanna, porn star Mia Khalifa and climate activist Greta Thunberg tweeted in support of the farmers' ongoing agitation in India.

The farmers are currently in a deadlock with the government on this issue as neither side is ready to budge. After ten rounds of talks between the two parties, no conclusion was reached. Protesting farmers have now called another Bharat Band on March 26. The all-India strike has been called by protesting farmer to mark four months of their agitation against the Centre's new farms laws.

