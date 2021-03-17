List of Indian cities under lockdown, curfew as COVID-19 cases climb up in 2021

With several Indian cities witnessing a surge in daily COVID-19 cases, state governments have decided to impose lockdown or curfew in order to curb the virus' spread. India on Wednesday recorded the highest new COVID-19 cases of this year. On March 17, India logged 28,903 new coronavirus infections and 188 new fatalities. Despite the vaccination drive against coronavirus, India is witnessing an upward trajectory in COVID-19 cases.

As per the union health ministry data, 83.91 per cent of the new cases are from Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. Maharashtra alone accounts for 61.8 per cent of the daily new cases with 17,864 cases.

Registering an increase for the seventh day in a row, the total active caseload has increased to 2,34,406 which now comprises 2.05 per cent of the total infections. Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab account for 76.4 per cent of India's total active cases with Maharashtra alone contributing nearly 60 per cent.

Consequently, the Maharashtra government has imposed partial lockdown or curfew to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

List of cities where the Maharashtra government has ordered restrictions:

1. Nagpur lockdown

A week-long lockdown with strict restrictions came into force in the Nagpur district of Maharashtra on March 15. The COVID-19 caseload in the city has climbed to 1,75,386 after 2,587 fresh infections were detected on Tuesday.

2. Pune curfew

The district officials in Pune have imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am. Additionally, the district administration has directed schools and colleges to remain shut till March 31. Hotels and restaurants have been allowed to function till 10 pm, and food deliveries have been permitted till 11 pm. Officials have directed malls and multiplexes owners to operate till 11 pm.

3. Wardha curfew

In Wardha, the district administration has imposed a curfew from 8 pm to 8 am on Monday. All shops, restaurants, hotels, petrol pumps have also been asked to shut their operation during this period. Only shops selling essential items have been allowed to remain open.

4. Nasik curfew

In Nasik, night curfew has been imposed between 7 pm and 7 am. However, hotels and restaurants can remain open till 9 pm with 50 per cent capacity. The district administration has also put a cap of 25-30 people at weddings or any other event.

5. Nanded curfew

Night curfew has been imposed on Nanded from 7 pm to 7 am until March 21.

6. Panvel curfew

In Panvel also night curfew has been imposed from 11 pm to 5 am until March 22. During this period all educational institutes will remain shut, except Class10 and 12 will.

Apart from Maharashtra, other Indian states which have imposed night curfews or lockdown are:

1. Madhya Pradesh

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced night curfew in Indore and Bhopal from 10 pm to 6 am. Moreover, shops will be closed after 10 pm in Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Ratlam, Chhindwara, Burhanpur, Betul, and Khargone. The state has also banned public programme on Holi festival but given permission to celebrate individually.

2. Gujarat

In Gujarat, which is also witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, the state government decided to increase the night curfew timings in four major cities by two hours. The curfew will now remain in force in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot from 10 pm to 6 am.

3. Uttarakhand

The Dehradun district magistrate ordered complete lockdown in parts of Mussoorie, which includes, Galway Cottage area, St. George's School, and Barlow Ganj area. As per the order, all shops and offices will be closed till further announcements.

4. Punjab

In Punjab, a total of eight districts are under the night curfew--Ludhiana, Mohali, Patiala, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, Fatehgarh Sahib, and Nawanshahr. The curfew is imposed from 11 pm to 5 am in these eight districts. The Department of School Education has declared "preparatory leaves" for all classes in both private and government schools. However, teachers will continue to remain present in the schools.

Also read: Steelmakers to pare debt worth Rs 35,000 crore by FY22, says CRISIL

Also read: Despite higher education, women participation in labour market remains low: CMIE