Lockdown 3.0: What's allowed, what's not allowed in Delhi from today?

The third phase of lockdown has commenced from today, and the central government has provided some economic activity to restart in green, orange and red zones. Strict curbs will, however, continue in the containment zones. The nation-wide lockdown was imposed on March 25 and will last till May 17.

On the extension of the lockdown, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said: "Time has come to re-open Delhi. The Delhi government will suggest to the Centre that only containment areas in the city be declared as red zones and not the entire districts". At present, all 11 districts in the city have been declared as 'red zones'.

Consequently, Kejriwal listed out activities that will be allowed and prohibited in the lockdown 3.0 (from May 4th to May 17th) in the national capital.

Following the "RED ZONE" guidelines prescribed by Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. Of India, Here is a list of all the activities which are PRESCRIBED and PROHIBITED in Delhi. For List of Containment Zones, Visit: https://t.co/HfiPOhEThapic.twitter.com/JgdJ5dAXXg - AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 3, 2020

Activities prohibited in Delhi

1. Travel via air, train or metro

2. Interstate movement

3. No education institutes will be allowed to open

4. Hotels, cinema halls and malls will remain shut

5. No religious gathering allowed. Religious places will also remain shut

6. Political, social and cultural gatherings are also not allowed

7. Barbar shops, spas, salons will remain prohibited.

Activities allowed in Delhi but not in non-containment zones

1.Going out of home between 7 AM to 7PM

2. Private vehicles allowed with conditions. In four wheeler, two people are allowed at one point of time (driver plus passenger) and in a two-wheeler, only a single rider is allowed.

3.E-commerce services of only 'essential goods' will be allowed

4.Standalone shops

5. Self-employed service providers (example housemaids, plumber, carpenter)

6. Books and stationaries

7.Electrical goods, sanitary and hardware goods stores

8.Agricultural activities

9. Bank services

10. Shops selling essential items in malls and shopping complex.

Also read: Coronavirus India live updates: People queue up outside liquor shops amid lockdown 3.0; 42,533 total cases

Also read: Lockdown 3.0: Know what's allowed & what's not in Gautam Buddha Nagar from Monday