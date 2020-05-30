Lockdown 5: Cinema halls, gyms and bars to remain closed

The government has issued guidelines for phase 5 of lockdown to be implemented from June 1 to June 30. Considering the record rise in coronavirus cases across the country, government has decided to keep cinema halls, gyms and bars closed till the end of lockdown 5. However, hotels, malls and restaurants shall be allowed to open from June 8.

Lockdown 5 guidelines further state that movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 9: 00 pm to 5:00 am throughout the country, except for essential activities. Lockdown shall continue to remain in force in the containment zones till 30 June, government said.

During last 24 hours, India recorded highest number of coronavirus cases. Record 7,964 cases came to light in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data by the Union Ministry of Health. The tally includes 86,422 active cases, 82,369 recoveries, and 4,971 deaths.

Now, India's coronavirus tally has reached the 1.73 lakh-mark with the country becoming the world's 9th worst-affected nations by the deadly virus, as per John Hopkins University and Medicine. PM Narendra Modi on March 24 announced nationwide lockdown to contain the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country.

