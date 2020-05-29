Lockdown 5.0: Amit Shah meets PM Modi to discuss way forward; guidelines to be issued soon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reportedly met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to discuss the way forward in relation to coronavirus lockdown. The nationwide lockdown, which has already been extended three times, is to end on Sunday. According to reports, a decision on lockdown would be taken on May 30.

On Thursday, Amit Shah spoke to various chief ministers of states and asked for suggestions on a plan for May 31 onwards. Many states have suggested that the coronavirus lockdown is necessary at this stage as the cases have continued to spike. The government had earlier given many relaxations, allowing states to take a decision on what to reopen and what to remain shut.

"I spoke to Home Minister Shah on the phone and I feel lockdown may be extended for 15 more days. However, we demand that there should be some relaxations - restaurants should be allowed with social distancing at 50% capacity. Many people also want gyms to resume. Lockdown must be extended for 15 more days, it is needed, as the graph of coronavirus is rising," Goa CM Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

On March 24, PM Modi had announced the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus across the country.

India recorded the biggest jump of 7,466 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, taking the total number to 1.65 lakh. With 175 deaths in one day, the death toll in the country now stands at 4,706. The active cases are 89,987, of which 71,105 have been cured or discharged. Meanwhile, fresh 1,106 coronavirus cases have been reported in Delhi, taking the total tally in Delhi to over 17,000, said state Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

