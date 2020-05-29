Delhi-Gurgaon border: Haryana govt seals border as coronavirus cases increase in capital

Haryana government has sealed the state border with Delhi yet again as the number of cases continue to increase in the national capital. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij had written to the home secretary and stated that the number of cases in the state is increasing and a significant portion of this is due to the uncontrolled entry from Delhi.

Massive traffic jam blocked the roads connecting Delhi and Gurgaon (Gurugram) on Friday. Hundreds of people were stopped from going to the neighbouring state. The connecting roads were chock-a-block as cars and people seeking to enter Gurgaon (Gurugram) gathered.

Delhi: People in large numbers gather at Delhi-Gurugram border after Haryana Govt yesterday sealed borders with the national capital in wake of increasing number of #COVID19 cases. pic.twitter.com/7O2F1dx0Pm â ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2020

According to a report in NDTV, following the gathering, only essential services and goods were allowed to enter Gurgaon (Gurugram).

The sealing of the Delhi-Haryana border has come weeks after the Delhi High Court ordered Haryana to allow essential services to pass through and to remove special restrictions on the border. The Haryana government had given an undertaking ensuring that essential services and goods would be allowed into the state.

Not only Gurgaon (Gurugram), news agency ANI reported that long traffic jams were formed at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border after the Uttar Pradesh government sealed the border.

Traffic congestion at Delhi-Ghaziabad border near Ghazipur, after Ghaziabad sealed the border with Delhi, due to rise in #coronavirus cases. pic.twitter.com/Utl8kaGdvS â ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2020

Delhi has reported 16,281 cases and 316 deaths so far. Meanwhile, Haryana has 1,504 cases with 19 deaths and Uttar Pradesh has 7,170 cases with 197 deaths.

