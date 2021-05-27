Lottery Sambad Result May 27: Where to check 'Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi' lottery winner, announcement timings

The West Bengal State Lotteries Department will announce the winners of the weekly 'Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi' lottery on May 27 (Thursday) at 4 pm. All those who participated in this lottery can check the result at the official website-- lotterysambadresult.in.

How to check Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery Result today

Step 1: Go to the official Lottery Sambad website

Step 2: Click on the link reading 'Lottery Sambad Result 27.05.21 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi' results

Step 3: After this, you will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Cross-check the number on your ticket with the numbers flashing on your screen

Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery prizes

Winners of this lottery can bag massive cash prizes. The first prize winner will get Rs 50 lakh while the second prize winner gets to take home Rs 9,000. There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 1,000. Third, fourth, and fifth prize winners will get Rs 500, Rs 250 and Rs 120 respectively.

Lotteries organised in West Bengal

West Bengal is one of the 13 Indian states in India to conduct state-run lotteries. The West Bengal State Lotteries Department organizes seven weekly lotteries-Dear Bangasree Ichamati (Sunday), Dear Bangalakshi Teesta (Monday), Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha (Tuesday), Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak (Wednesday), Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi (Thursday), Dear Bangabhumi Ajay (Friday) and Dear Bangasree Damodar (Saturday).