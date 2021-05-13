Lottery Sambad Result May 13: Check out 'Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi' lottery winners announcement time, how to check results

West Bengal State Lottery Department will announce the results of the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery on May 13 at 4 pm. Participants of the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery can check the results on the official website - -www.lotterysambadresult.in.

West Bengal is one of the thirteen states in the country which have a state-run lottery as private lotteries are illegal in India. A single ticket of the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery is available for Rs 6 and can be easily bought at any lottery shop in the state. West Bengal State Lottery Department gives away various prizes to the winners of the lottery including a whopping Rs 50 lakh to the winner of the lottery.

The prize amounts of the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery are as follows:

First Prize winner gets Rs 50 lakh

Second Prize winner gets Rs 9,000

Third Prize winner gets Rs 500

Fourth Prize winner gets Rs 250

Consolation Prize winner gets Rs 1,000

How to claim the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery prize?

Those who have won prizes will have 30 days from March 9 to report to the West Bengal State Lottery Department and claim their winnings. Prize winners would be required to submit their lottery tickets and provide valid identity proof for the verification process. After the verification process is complete, the winners will be handed over the prize amount after deduction of tax applicable to each.

Participants of the Dear Bangabhumi Torsha lottery can check the results by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the website - lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2. Click on the option which read 'Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery 4 pm'

Step 3 A new page will open which have all the winning numbers displayed

Step 4: Crosscheck the numbers on the screen with the number of your ticket

