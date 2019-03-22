Luka Chuppi collection Week 3: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon's low-budget film collects Rs 86.99 crore at box office

Director Laxman Utekar's film Luka Chuppi is doing well at the ticket counter in its third week, having earned a total of Rs 86.99 crore in India. Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer has been a hit among the Indian movie-goers, and is expected to enter the 100-crore club despite its reduced number of screens/shows, says film critic Taran Adarsh. Maintaining a strong grip at the box office, the film has crossed the Rs 85-crore mark in its third week so far.

#LukaChuppi trends well in Week 3, despite reduced screens/shows... [Week 3] Fri 1.62 cr, Sat 2.25 cr, Sun 3.40 cr, Mon 1.33 cr, Tue 1.35 cr, Wed 1.17 cr, Thu 63 lakhs. Total: â¹ 86.99 cr. India biz.

Though the movie has garnered appreciation from people, it has received mixed response from film critics. The film has been produced at a production budget of Rs 25 crore. Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the movie is also doing well overseas too.

Adarsh recommends watching the Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer romantic comedy. "A situational comedy with a message... Relatable premise, clean humour, foot tapping music, loads of entertainment... Superb climax... Kartik Aaryan top notch, Kriti Sanon damn good. Recommended!" he tweeted.

The film was released on March 1, 2019, and revolves around Vinod "Guddu" Shukla, who is a television reporter in Mathura. He falls in love with Rashmi Trivedi, a headstrong woman. Guddu proposes marriage but Rashmi suggests a live-in relationship. Confusion and chaos begins when their traditional families assume them to be married and start living with them.

