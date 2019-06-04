Maharashtra: Heatwave to continue for 3 more days, monsoon to be delayed by a week

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, has warned that severe heatwave conditions would prevail for the next 3 to 4 days over Vidarbha and parts of Marathwada. The IMD, however, said thunderstorm followed by sporadic rains is likely to occur on Tuesday in isolated places, which is likely to give some respite from severe summer heat.

According to IMD alert issued on Tuesday, summer heatwave would continue till June 7, while monsoon would be delayed by 6 days.

The weather department added that there was no respite from heatwave conditions in Vidarbha area of Maharashtra, with eight places recording more than 47 degree of temperature.

"The ongoing heatwave condition will help build moisture incarnation as a result of which there is a chance of light rainfall on June 4 over parts of Konkan and Goa and over central Maharashtra. There is a chance of light rainfall over isolated pockets in Vidarbha region on June 5," said Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather, IMD.

Kashyapi added that due to missing thunder storm activities this season there was no chance for the overheated black soil (across Maharashtra) to cool down. "There is clock wise wind movement over Vidarbha which is trapping the day time summer heat so the temperature in these areas is high, i.e. 2 to 3 degrees more than normal summer temperatures."

Regarding monsoon, Kashyapi said Maharashtra will get monsoon late by 6 days.

In most Indian states, heatwave continued to grip in the first week of June, with Churu in Rajasthan remaining the hottest in the country at 50.3 degrees Celsius. According to the IMD, the temperatures in many places have already crossed 45 degree Celsius.

