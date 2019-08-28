Mission Mangal box office collection Day 13: Akshay Kumar's film likely to touch Rs 200-crore mark

Mission Mangal box office collection: Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal seems all set to cross the coveted Rs 200-crore mark this weekend, thanks to overwhelming response it received from the audience. The film crossed Rs 150 mark in just 11 days of its release, becoming Akshay's second-fastest film after 2.0 to do so. As per early estimates, the film made around Rs 2 crore on Tuesday, taking its overall collection to Rs 170.78 crore (approx). The film did well despite facing stiff competition from John Abraham's Batla House, which has also done well, earning over Rs 88.04 crore in 12 days of its release. The weekend, however, may not be a cakewalk for both Akshay and John as superhit film Baahubali star Prabhas' Saaho is scheduled to release on Friday.

Mission Mangal box office collection so far

Day 1 - Thursday (August 15) - Rs 29.16 crore

Day 2 - Friday (August 16) - Rs 17.28 crore

Day 3 - Saturday (August 17) - Rs 23.58 crore

Day 4 - Sunday (August 18) - Rs 27.54 crore

Day 5 - Monday (August 19) - Rs 8.91 crore

Day 6 - Tuesday (August 20) - Rs 7.92 crore

Day 7 - Wednesday (August 21) - Rs 6.84 crore

Day 8 - Thursday (August 22) - Rs 6.93 crore

Day 9 - Friday (August 23) - Rs 7.83 crore

Day 10 - Saturday (August 24) - Rs 13.32 crore

Day 11 - Sunday (August 25) - Rs 15.30 crore

Day 12 - Monday (August 26) - Rs 3.87 crore

Day 13 - Tuesday (August 27) - Rs 2 crore (approx)

Total box office collection: Rs 170.48 crore (approx)

Mission Mangal revolves around India's mission to Mars that was powered by a women-dominated team of scientists at ISRO. The movie shows how the mission braved one trouble to another from finances, weather and even personal challenges of the scientists to achieve this momentous feat. Apart from Akshay Kumar, Mission Mangal's stellar star cast includes Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi, Sanjay Kapoor, and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub. Mission Mangal hit the screens on August 15 along with John Abraham's Batla House.

