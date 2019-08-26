Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 11: Akshay Kumar film all set to become 4th highest grosser of 2019

Mission Mangal Box Office Collection: Mission Mangal continues to rake in moolah at the box office. The Akshay Kumar starrer is breaking records, and has earned over Rs 149.31 crore after 11 days of release at the box office. Now the film is all set to break the record of Akshay Kumar's previous film Kesari, which earned Rs 154.41 crore at the domestic box office. It is most likely that by the end of the day, Mission Mangal will become the fourth highest grosser of 2019 after Bharat, Uri and Kabir Singh. With Mission Mangal, Akshay Kumar has already broken two more records -- one, biggest opener of his career, and second, the highest opening weekend. Before Mission Mangal, Akshay Kumar's biggest opener was film Gold, which had earned Rs 25.25 crore.

Mission Mangal day wise collection:

Day 1: Rs 29.16 crore

Day 2: Rs 17.28 crore

Day 3: Rs 23.58 crore

Day 4: Rs 27.54

Day 5: Rs 8.91 crore

Day 6: Rs 7.92 crore

Day 7: Rs 6.84

Day 8: Rs 6.93

Day 9: Rs 7.83 crore

Day 10: Rs 13.32 crore

According to early estimates, Mission Mangal earned nearly Rs 14 crore on Day 11, owing to Sunday holiday. Mission Mangal began its rollout on Independence Day (August 15) via Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions and Fox Star Studios. The film is Kumar's fifth consecutive Independence Day release after Brothers (2015), Rustom (2016), Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017) and Gold (2018). Mission Mangal is touted as India's first space film, a story of scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM). Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film star cast includes Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi and Sanjay Kapoor.

In the film, Akshay Kumar has played the role of the mission's director and Vidya Balan as project director. Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi are the junior scientists in the film.

Also read: Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar's film likely to make Rs 150 crore today

Also read: Mission Mangal box office collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan film earns Rs 136 crore