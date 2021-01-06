MP woman pours boiling oil on husband's face; case registered

The Madhya Pradesh Police has registered a case against a woman in Sagar district for pouring boiling oil on her husband's face. The accused has been identified as 35-year-old Shivkumari Ahirwar, while the victim is 38-year-old Arvind Ahirwar.

The incident occurred when a daily spat between the couple over returning home late from work took a turn for the worse. The situation escalated into the wife pouring boiling oil over the husband's face while he was asleep. Shivkumari and Arvind have been married for four years, The Times of India reported. Arvind is currently undergoing treatment for the burns on his face at Bundelkhand Medical College in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh.

According to Arvind's brother, the couple had a verbal spat over some issue at night. "They didn't fight long as parents intervened and controlled the situation. But around 5 am, in a fit of rage, she poured boiling oil on his face when he was asleep," Arvind's brother told the media.

He said upon hearing the commotion, the parents rushed to the couple's room and took Arvind to the hospital with help provided by the neighbours.

Arvind's brother noted that Shivkumari stayed at home while the family went to the hospital. She expressed regret over pouring boiling oil over her husband's face.

Yashpal Singh Sisodia, the officer in charge of the Karrapur police outpost, has told media that a case has been registered based on a statement given by Arvind Ahirwar.

