Mukesh Ambani, Ritesh Agarwal lit candles to honour India's fight against coronavirus

Business tycoons Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata and many other industrialists lit candles and lamps on Sunday to express solidarity in the country's fight against coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged people to switch off lights and light lamps, candles or turn on mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5 as a gesture to "challenge the darkness spread by coronavirus".

Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani lit candles and earthen lamps at their residence Antilla. The couple switched off lights as the clock struck 9 pm.

A picture of Ratan Tata with a lamp on a plate has also gone viral on social media.

OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal also lit diyas and shared a picture on his official Twitter account. The youngest Indian billionaire wrote,"Lit diyas for front-liners who are working day and night to serve the nation as we strive hard to win the fight against corona".

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon, also posted a picture with diyas. "Lit the flame of unity for our universal fight against COVID-19," she wrote.

This was the second such mass activity PM Modi requested citizens to undertake since the coronavirus outbreak. People had paid tribute to frontline healthcare workers on March 22 by stepping out on their doorsteps and balconies to clap and clang utensils.

