National Doctor's Day 2020: Theme, Importance, Why it is celebrated on July 1; All You need to know about Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy

The difficult times amid the coronavirus crisis have reminded us about the contributions and sacrifices made by doctors and the

healthcare staff around the globe. To honour this noble profession, Doctors' Day is celebrated on different dates across the world whereas in India, it is celebrated on July 1 to commemorate the memory of one of the most famous physicians in India and the second CM of Bengal, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy.

National Doctors' Day significance

This day is organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) every year. This Doctors' Day is special because of the coronavirus pandemic. Doctors' Day 2020 is dedicated to all those doctors and healthcare professionals who are serving in these trying times by risking their lives either in primary as well as secondary care setups or in dedicated coronavirus care facilities.

National Doctors' Day theme

The theme of Doctors' Day this year is to "lessen the mortality of COVID-19." This encompasses spreading awareness about asymptomatic hypoxia and early aggressive therapy. Webinars and virtual meets will be held across the country to mark this day.

Who was Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy

There can be no better time to remember the doctor whose is a story of hard work, grit, talent, determination despite racial discrimination, love for his country and unmatched dedication for his profession. In India, National Doctors' Day is observed as the birth and death anniversary of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, an eminent physician and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal for 14 years, from 1948 till his death in 1962. Dr. Roy was also known for his architecture skills apart from being a renowned physician and founded 5 cities in West Bengal: Ashokenagar, Habra, Durgapur, Kalyani and Bidhannagar. He was a member of Brahmo Samaj. Dr Roy was honoured with India's highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna in 1961, a year before his death in 1962.

