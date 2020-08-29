JEE, NEET 2020 exam: Here's how candidates can prevent COVID-19 infection at test centre

Despite a huge political slugfest over the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exams, the government has remained adamant on conducting the exams on scheduled dates. The National Testing Body (NTA) that conducts these coveted entrance exams, has also clarified that JEE and NEET would not be postponed further.

JEE Main 2020 is scheduled from September 1-6 while the NEET (UG) 2020 will be held on September 13.

The JEE Main exam is for admission in undergraduate engineering courses, and the NEET exam is for undergraduate MBBS and dental courses.

Since the entrance examinations will be happening amid coronavirus crisis in the country, it is therefore important that students take full precautions to prevent themselves from the disease.

Here are some tips that students can follow to limit the risk of contracting COVID-19 at the examination centres:

1. Bring hand sanitiser, wear a mask and gloves

The NTA has also advised candidates to wear masks and gloves while giving the JEE/NEET entrance exam. Students are advised not to reuse one mask for multiple days if it is not a certified N-95 mask. Also, avoid masks that have valves as they have a risk of exposure to the virus. Students are advised to carry their personal water bottles to avoid infection risks from common taps at the centres. Students should also get their own sanitisers to the exam centres. Dispose of masks and gloves properly in a dustbin. Never throw such items in the open.

2. Students with COVID-19 symptoms

If any student is found to have any coronavirus-like symptoms like fever, cough, and cold then he/she should inform the exam authorities. Failing to inform anyone about such symptoms will put other students' lives at risk. The Centre has already said that students with COVID-19 symptoms will either be made to sit in a separate room or be given a chance to appear on another day.

3. Don't bring the family to the exam centre

It is recommended that NEET/JEE aspirants must not bring any of their family members to the exam centres to cut down the risk of contracting COVID-19. There will be 1,000 students in one exam centre, and therefore special care will be required to minimise exposure of family members to the crowd.

4. Bring COVID-19 declaration letter

Each candidate will have to produce a self-declaration letter stating that they don't have any COVID-like symptoms and haven't come in contact with anybody who has tested coronavirus positive.

5. Follow staggered entry rules

Candidates will be given staggered reporting slots to avoid crowding while entering exam halls. Proper communication will be shared with the candidates through admit card and SMS. Candidates would also have to maintain a gap of at least six feet from each other while entering the exam hall.

All processes such as verification of documents and frisking will be done inside the registration room.

6. Leave immediately after giving the test

Candidates must leave the examination centre immediately after giving the test. The exit will also be done in a staggered manner. Candidates must strictly follow social-distancing norms while exiting from the centre.

Also read: Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged across metros today; check out latest rates

Also read: Govt hikes prize money of national sports awards; Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna awardee to get Rs 25 lakh