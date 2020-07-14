NEOWISE comet: Rare comet to be visible in India for the next 20 days; here's how you can watch

A newly discovered comet C/2020 F3, also known as NEOWISE, which has been spotted from various parts of the world, will now be visible in India for 20 days, starting today. There is no need to use binoculars or telescopes as the NEOWISE comet will be visible to the naked eye for 20 minutes every day.

How to spot comet NEOWISE in India: Date and time

Comet NEOWISE will be visible in the skies of the Northern hemisphere for the next 20 days. It will be at its closest with Earth on July 22. For the best view, astronomical buffs are advised to look up at the sky during early dawn and dusk, when there's just enough sunlight to see the comet against the night sky, according to a Conde Nest Traveller report.

"From July 14, C/2020 F3, a comet discovered on March 27, will be clearly visible in the north-western sky. It will be visible after sunset for around 20 minutes for the next 20 days. People can observe it from naked eyes," news agency ANI quoted Odisha planetarium's Deputy Director Subhendu Pattnaik as saying. He added the NEOWISE comet will rapidly climb higher and be visible for a longer duration of time.

The NEOWISE will be visible in the northwest sky, which is 20 degrees from the horizon. After July 30, the comet will not be visible to the naked eye and thus a pair of binoculars is recommended.

Pattnaik said, "Around July 30 the comet will be visible near Ursa Major, which is also the Saptarshi Mandal at a height of 40 degrees and will be visible for an hour. After July, it will fade away very fast and will not be visible to the unaided eye. A pair of binoculars or a small telescope will enhance its visibility."