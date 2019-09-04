New Motor Vehicle Act: Delhi cops to wear cameras on body to record traffic violation

Delhi traffic police personnel will wear cameras on their body to record traffic violations, said Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic) Narendra Singh Bundela on Tuesday. The Delhi Police have strictly implemented new traffic rules following the implementation of new Motor Vehicle Act that came into effect on September 1 across the country, excluding Punjab, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh.

Currently, as many as 626 body-worn cameras have been allotted to the Delhi traffic cops, said Bundela. Bundela added that apart from body-worn cameras to cops, the police authorities have installed digital cameras and CCTV cameras in NCR-Delhi to keep a close watch on violators. The Delhi police had issued 3,900 challans to traffic violators on Day 1 of implementation of Motor Vehicle Act.

As per police authorities, as many as 557 challans have been issued for drunk driving so far; 207 for jumping red lights; 195 for not wearing seat belt; 336 for not wearing helmets; 42 for over speeding; and 28 for tripling on two-wheeler in the capital.

The new amendments have increased several penalties by up to 10 times for violations of traffic rules. For example, the penalty for driving under the influence of alcohol has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000 or six months of imprisonment. Similarly, a person driving a two-wheeler without a helmet or seat-belts will be fined Rs 1,000, which was Rs 100 earlier, while those driving without a licence can be fined Rs 5,000 or face three-month jail.

