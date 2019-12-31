New Year 2020: Rajiv Chowk metro station to remain close from 9 pm today

New Year 2020: DMRC has said that all exits at Rajiv Chowk metro station will be shut after 9 pm on New Year's eve. Entry of passengers will also not be allowed till the departure of last train on December 31st, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory for people coming from Noida to Delhi to take DND or Akshardham. The Road No. 13 A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj will remain close for traffic movement.

Besides, no vehicles will be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place from 8 pm onward on 31st December.

Vehicles en route to CP will be stopped at Mandi House, North foot of Ranjit Singh flyover, Minto road-DeenDayal Upadhaya Marg crossing, Chemsford road near Munje Chowk RK Ashram Marg to Chitragupta marg, Gole market, Patel Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Marg to Ferozshah road crossing, Jaisingh road to Bangla Sahib lane and Windsor place till the conclusion of New Year's celebration.

Also, no vehicular movement will be allowed in inner, middle or outer circle of Connought Place.

Parking spots for people heading to CP on 31st December after 8pm:

1. Gole Dak Khana on Kali Bari Marg

2.Pandit Pant Marg

3.Bhai Veer Singh Marg

4.Patel Chowk on Rakab Ganj Road behind AIR

5.Copernicus Marg up to Baroda House

6.Near Minto Road on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg and Press Road area

7.Panchkuian Road on RK Ashram Marg

8.Chitragupta Road and Basant Road towards Paharganj

9. KG Marg near Feroz Shah Road or 'C' Hexagon

10. Near Windsor Place on Rajender Prasad Road

11. Raisina Road

It should be noted that these parking lots will have limited space and would be available on first-come, first-served basis.

Drivers going from North Delhi to South Delhi have been advised to travel via Ring Road from ISBT to Ashram; or via Delhi Gate, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Mathura Road to reach Ashram; or via ISBT, Rani Jhansi Marg, Punchkuian Road, Mandir Marg, Park Street, Mother Teresa Crescent Road and beyond; or via Rani Jhansi Marg, Punchkuian Road, Hanuman Murti, and Ring Road.

For East to West movement, motorists have been asked to use Ring Road, Bhairon Road, Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, or Shankar Road.

