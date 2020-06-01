Nisarga Cyclone Tracker: Check out route, location, landfall date in Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat

Cyclone Nisagra Updates: Barely just a few days after the Cyclone Amphan battered states of West Bengal and Odisha, another cyclonic superstorm, Nisagra, has developed off the eastern coast of India over the east-central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Goa, Mumbai and south-southwest Gujarat could be affected due to the cyclone. The superstorm is located 360 km southwest of Panjim, 670 km of Mumbai and 900 km of south-southwest Surat.

The cyclone will cross Maharashtra, South Gujarat and Lakshadweep on June 3, according to IMD. The government has advised that fishermen should not venture into southeast and the east-central Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area, Kerala coast; Gujarat, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra coasts on June 3 and 4.

Rainfall prediction:

June 1: Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Lakshadweep area, Kerala and coastal Karnataka

June 2: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Konkan and Goa

June 3: IMD has predicted that Goa and Konkan will experience extremely heavy rainfall again on June 3. Besides, light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Gujarat, north Maharashtra, Daman, Diu, Dadra, and Nagar Haveli

June 4: Heavy rainfall might continue at isolated places over south Gujarat state, Daman, Diu, Dadra and Nagar on June 4

Wind warning

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is prevailing over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea. It is very likely to increase to 50 to 70kmph over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during the next 48 hours. It will gradually increase reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph over the east-central Arabian Sea and along and off south Maharashtra coast from June 2 morning.

Sea condition

The sea condition is very likely to be "rough to very rough" over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during the next 48 hours. It will be "high to very high" over the east-central Arabian Sea along and off Maharashtra coast from June 2 and "very rough to high" along and off Gujarat coast from June 3.

