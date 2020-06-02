Nisarga Cyclone Tracker: Path, weather forecast, FAQs, landfall date in Mumbai, Gujarat

Nisagra Cyclone has formed a deep depression over east-central Arabian sea and is moving at 11 kmph over the east-central Arabian Sea, about 280 km west of Panjim (Goa), 450 km south-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra) and 670 km south-southwest of Surat (Gujarat), the latest update from the Indian Meteorological Department says.

Nisagra Cyclone is likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm in the next six hours and Severe Cyclonic Storm in 12 hours. It will move northwards while crossing north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman. Alibag area in Raigad district of Maharashtra will also be affected. The Severe Cyclonic Storm will move at the wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.

Very heavy rainfall in Gujarat and Maharashtra

Heavy to very heavy rainfall will be experienced in Konkan and Goa in the next 24 hours. Coastal Karnataka, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada will also experience heavy rains in the next two days due to the cyclonic conditions.

Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad districts and north Madhya Maharashtra will also experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on June 3.

There will be heavy to very heavy rainfall in south Konkan (Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts) and Goa and south Gujarat region (Valsad, Navsari, Dang, Daman, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Surat districts) on June 3.

What's the wind speed of Cyclone Nisagra?

Compared to Cyclone Amphan, Nisagra will move at a lower speed. Wind speeding at 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph is prevailing over the east-central Arabian Sea. It will gradually increase up to 100-110 kmph, while gusting towards 120 kmph off Maharashtra (Raigad, Mumbai, Palghar, Thane) coast on June 3. Cyclone Amphan that hit West Bengal and adjoining states in May moved at a speed of 160kmph-180 kmph.

When will Nisagra Cyclone hit Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa?

The sea condition is rough to very rough over East-central Arabian Sea. It would become very rough to high from today. Due to this, Maharashtra and Goa coasts could be badly affected by today evening till tomorrow. The sea condition will also remain very rough to a high over south Gujarat on June 3.

Which areas of Maharashtra will be affected?

The storm surge of about 1-2 metres height above astronomical tide is very likely to inundate low lying areas of Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts. So people living in these areas could be badly affected. Areas of Valsad, Navsari districts of Gujarat, Daman and Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg districts of Maharashtra, Surat and Bharuch districts of south Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli will also be affected on June 3.

Should fishermen venture out today or tomorrow?

Fishermen are advised not to venture into East-central and Northeast Arabian Sea and along and off Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra-south Gujarat coasts till June 3.

How much damage can cyclone Nisagra cause?

Major damage to thatched houses/huts, rooftops, unattached metal sheets.

Damage to power and communication lines.

Flooding and major damage to kutcha and pucca roads.

Breaking of tree branches, uprooting of large avenue trees.

Major damage to coastal crops, embankments and salt pans.

What's the government advisory for people living in affected areas?

Suspend fishing operations.

Mobilise evacuation from low-lying areas.

Judicious regulation of rail and road traffic.

Remain indoors if you live in the low-lying area.

Don't board motorboats and small ships.

