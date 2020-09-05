Now, international passengers can test for coronavirus at IGI Airport; here's how

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) announced on Friday that it has set up a COVID-19 testing facility at the multi-level car parking area of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport's Terminal 3 for the international passengers who have connecting domestic flights.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Ministry said that international passengers who have domestic connecting flights will have the option of getting themselves tested for coronavirus at the entry points of airports.

Here are a few things that passengers should know about it:

DIAL is working with Genestrings Diagnostic Centre, a Delhi-based laboratory. The testing facility is expected to become operational from mid-September this year.

For people who take the test, if the RT-PCR results come out negative, only then will the international passenger will be allowed to board a connecting domestic flight.

Results of tests will be declared within 4-6 hours. While the tests are being run, the passengers will be isolated at a waiting lounge. Passengers can opt for a hotel if they please.

Any international passenger who does not have a negative COVID-19 certificate for a test conducted less than 96 hours prior to the journey will have to compulsorily undergo a seven-day quarantine followed by seven-day home quarantine if they don't opt for the RT-PCR COVID-19 test on arrival.

The Union Health Ministry on August 2 said if an international passenger has a negative result from an RT-PCR COVID-19 test centre, conducted 96 hours prior to the journey, he/she will not need to undergo the 14-day institutional quarantine in India.

