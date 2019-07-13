NTA UGC NET result 2019 declared on ntanet.nic.in; here's how to check

NTA UGC NET result 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the result for the National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019 on Saturday, July 13. Candidates who appeared for the test can check their results on the official website ntanet.nic.in. They can also check their scores on nta.ac.in. The NTA UGC NET 2019 exams were conducted from June 20 to June 26.

Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible for the post of assistant professor or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).

There are two lists of candidates - one is for those who qualified to become assistant professors, while the other is for those who cleared JRF. JRF candidates can choose to apply for assistant professor positions but assistant professor candidates cannot apply for JRF.

Out of the 55,701 candidates who cleared the NTA UGC NET 2019 exams this time, 4,756 candidates have cleared JRF. A total of 6,81,718 candidates appeared for the exams.

Here's how to check UGC NET result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link visible on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in your details to log in

Step 4: Once you log in, the result will appear

Step 5: Keep a printout for future reference

The NTA had released the answer key of the UGC NET 2019 exams on July 2. It also called for any objections that candidates might have regarding the answers. The exam was earlier handled by CBSE but was handed over to NTA. The first UGC NET exam conducted by NTA was in December 2018.

