NTA UGC NET Answer Key 2019 released on ntanet.nic.in; check details

NTA UGC NET Answer Key 2019: The National Testing Agency has released the answer key of the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check how they fared on the NTA UGC NET 2019 exams in the key on the official website, ntanet.nic.in.

The UGC-NET 2019 was conducted between June 20 and 26 through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. A total of 6,81,718 candidates appeared for the exams.

Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible for Assistant Professor and/or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). The exam was earlier handled by CBSE but was handed over to NTA. The first UGC NET exam conducted by NTA was in December 2018.

NTA UGC NET Answer Key 2019: Here's how to check

Log on to ntanet.nic.in

Click on 'Answer Key Challange'

Enter application number, date of birth, security pin; click on submit

Raise objections if any

Pay the fees and submit

Candidates can also raise an objection to challenge the answer key. Candidates will have to pay an online sum of Rs 1,000 for each question challenged. However, if the challenge is found correct then the money will be refunded.

This facility will be available only till July 3, 5:00pm. Candidates are advised to save the question papers and responses for future reference.

