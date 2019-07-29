Business Today

Man vs Wild: Can't wait to watch, say fans about PM Modi episode in Bear Grylls show

PM Modi in Man vs Wild: Once the tweet was posted, Indian Twitterati went a bit wild. The post has gone viral and has become Grylls' most retweeted post.

Man vs Wild: âCan't wait to watch,â say fans about PM Modi episode in Bear Gryllsâ show
PM Modi and Bear Grylls in Man vs Wild

Fans cannot seem to get enough of Bear Grylls' latest announcement. Of course, he is going to demonstrate how to survive in the wild but with a major twist that has left his fans very surprised.. On Monday, survival instructor and adventurer Bear Grylls announced that PM Modi will be featuring in his show, Man vs Wild.

Once the tweet was posted, Indian Twitterati went a bit wild. The post has gone viral and has become Grylls' most retweeted post. Fans have been responding continuously to the tweet. From calling him the most versatile personality to lauding his commitment on wildlife conservation, fans have made PM Modi in Man vs Wild the top trend today.

In his post, Grylls said that he wanted to show the Prime Minister's 'unknown side' to audiences from 180 countries who watch his show.

In the video shared by Grylls, the PM can be seen welcoming him to India. "Welcome to India," said the leader as he met Grylls in the wild. The duo can also be seen making a spear and venturing into the Indian wilderness. In what appears to be a reference to the spear, PM Modi tells Grylls in Hindi, "Mai aapke liye isko apne paas rakhunga." (I will keep this with myself for you)

The adventurer duo can also be seen in an inflatable raft in some unidentified water body.

Twitterati has also been drawing comparisons with former American President Barack Obama who had also featured in the show.

