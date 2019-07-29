Man vs Wild: PM Modi enters the wild with spear in hand in Bear Grylls' show

Adventurer and survival instructor Bear Grylls rocked the Indian internet on Monday morning when he said that he will be sharing space with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his popular show Man vs Wild. The tweet that announced the episode to be aired on August 12 is the most retweeted post of the 45-year-old adventurer.

In the video shared by Grylls, one can see the survival instructor and the Prime Minister venturing into the Indian wilderness. However, the location of the same remains unclear in the video. PM Modi arrives to greet Gryllls in the wild and can be heard saying, "Welcome to India".

They can be seen walking in the jungles as well as in vast swathes of land. At one point the leader and the adventurer can be seen in an inflatable raft, gradually sailing on a water body. Grylls can also be seen giving PM Modi, what looks like a quickly-put-together spear.

"You are the most important man in India and my job is to keep you alive," says Grylls to PM Modi.

People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change. Catch Man Vs Wild with PM Modi @DiscoveryIN on August 12 @ 9 pm. #PMModionDiscoverypic.twitter.com/MW2E6aMleE - Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) July 29, 2019

The tweet is Grylls' most retweeted post with more than 13k retweets and over 26k likes. Naturally, once the video was tweeted, Indian Twitterati went a bit bonkers with their responses.

How many tricks @narendramodi ji has got in his sleeves to surprise us? This is a great effort to create awareness about animal & environment changes. Awesome!! #PMModionDiscovery - Atin (@atinspeaks) July 29, 2019

This is a very welcome step in the right direction. Wildlife protection needs strong voices and influential supporters - Devang (@Devang2019) July 29, 2019

Great Man @narendramodi, always in action !! Aspiring !! Perspiring !! Inspiring !! - Social Crusaderð© (@Xs2partner) July 29, 2019

This comes at a day when PM Modi released the Tiger Census that revealed that India's tiger count has doubled to 2,967. The target was met four years before the deadline. During the event, PM Modi also said that India has become the safest habitat for tigers in the world.

Also read: International Tiger Day: India achieves Tiger Census target 4 years before deadline