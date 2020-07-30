Priest, 16 cops test positive for coronavirus in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Temple ceremony

After a junior priest was tested positive for COVID-19, 16 policemen who were stationed at the Ram Temple site in Ayodhya have also tested positive. The priest and the 16 cops have been asked to isolate themselves at their homes. These cases emerge just a few days before the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya which is scheduled on August 5.

Pradeep Das is one of the four junior priests at the Ram Temple. He is a pupil of head priest Acharya Satyendra Das. Pradeep was tested positive on Thursday morning.

The 16 policemen had taken the rapid antigen COVID-19 tests, the results of which came out positive. The results of their RT-PCR tests are still pending, reports India Today.

The Ram Mandir Trust has planned a grand groundbreaking ceremony for the temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other politicians is expected to attend the ceremony on August 5. The foundation stone is expected to be laid during the groundbreaking ceremony which will officially mark the beginning of the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The Ram Mandir Trust has said that due to the coronavirus pandemic only 200 people will be allowed to attend the ceremony. It has also said that it will make sure that all social distancing measures are followed during the ceremony.

According to IndiaToday, to maintain social distancing the trust will create separate blocks of 50 people each. While one block will be for political leaders and those associated with the Ram temple movement, another block will be for priests and religious leaders.

Yogi Adityanath reached Ayodhya earlier today to review the preparation for the ceremony. Veteran BJP leaders expected to attend the ceremony including LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh.

