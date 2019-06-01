Rajasthan board Class 10th result 2019 to be declared on June 3; here's all you need to know

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE or BSER) is likely to announce RBSE Class 10 results, along with other important details like pass percentage, and topper marks, on its official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in on June 3.

Once declared, those who appeared for the RBSE Class 10 examinations, which was conducted between 14 March and 27 March, can check their scores by following these steps:

Step-1: Visit the official website of the Board, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step-2: On the homepage, click on the link which says, 'RBSE Class 10th/8th Result 2019'.

Step-3: Once the link opens, enter your details like name and roll number.

Step-4: Click on 'Submit'.

Step-5: RBSE Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step-6: Download the result and take a print out for future references.

Besides the official website, the students can also check their results through alternative websites such as: rajresults.nic.in and examresults.net/rajasthan.

Likewise, the candidates can also access their board results scores through SMS service provided by the Rajasthan education board. The candidates can receive RBSE Class 10 results on their mobile phones, too, by sending an SMS to 56263 with the following message:

RESULT<space>RAJ10<space>ROLL NUMBER

This year, more than 11 lakh students appeared for Class 10 examination in Rajashtan, while last year the pass percentage for Rajasthan Board's matric examination was 79.86 per cent.

